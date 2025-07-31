Pande “Paul” Stevens passed away peacefully on July 27, 2025 at the beautiful Sussman Home under hospice care in Rockport. He was 95 years old and surrounded by his loving wife and best friend, Rita, along with his children and grandchildren.

He and Rita shared 57 years of life and happiness together, and have been a living example of strength and fortitude in marriage for their children and all who know them. Pande loved his family with all his heart, and he gave his all to everyone he loved. He was a rock, the earth, the ground, the place you knew you could always land.

Pande “Paul” was born in Boston on May 10, 1930, a city boy with coastal Maine in his heart. He was the son of Nicholas and Jennie Stevens, and he was a loving youngest brother to Stella, Sophie, Dottie, Betty, and his brother, Chris. He was a source of consistency and strength to his entire family and a patriarch to all.

Pande was a lifelong artist with how he loved his family, his friends, his paintings, his garden, playing golf, and his home. He loved to work with his hands, whether he was putting paint to canvas, putting his hands in the dirt, sharpening his tools to build an addition, learning to play golf as a lifelong joy, or cooking something delicious in the kitchen.

During his days away from home, Pande was a devout member of the Orthodox Church in Natick and worked for and with many friends during his time with Hiram Walker and Pernod Ricard. In his younger years, he was a regular member of the Natick Elks Lodge 1425.

He is survived by his cherished wife, Rita; their children, Nicholas, Matthew, Susanne; and daughter-in-law, Natasha; grandchildren, Rebecca, Harry, Brady, Ty, Abby, and Ava; and his cat, Patches.

The viewing and funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025 at the Annunciation Orthodox Church, at 37 Washington St. in Natick, Mass. Interment will be held at Dell Park Cemetery in Natick. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. A visiting hour will be held at the church on Saturday before the service from 10-11 a.m.

Donations in Paul’s name may be made to the charity of your personal choice.

For online guestbook and directions, please visit everettfuneral.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

