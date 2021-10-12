Paris Rose Pierpont, 17, of Jefferson, a beloved member of her family and community, passed away on the evening of Oct. 10, 2021 in Edgecomb. Born on Aug. 28, 2004 in Augusta, she is the daughter of Edwin and Bobbie (Young) Pierpont.

Paris grew up in Jefferson, carrying her smiling face and caring ways through the halls of Jefferson Village School. She started high school at Lincoln Academy, where she attended for two years before going to Medomak Valley High School her junior year so she could attend the EMT program at the Mid-Coast School of Technology in Rockland. While at all three schools, she participated in athletics and especially loved basketball. She loved the team aspect of basketball, and if there was a loose ball, you could be assured Paris would be on the floor trying to regain possession. Paris loved to help people and would do anything for anyone. This do-anything attitude, and constant desire to help people, made her a perfect fit for the EMT program and her future dream of becoming a nurse.

She was a hard worker, and in recent years enjoyed working at Property Care Plus. More recently, she began working as a waitress at Reunion Station and this summer at Kaler’s Crab and Lobster House in Boothbay Harbor. She really took to her bosses, and they took to her. Her bubbly spitfire spirit made her quite likable.

She loved her truck, Teresa, and could sometimes be found laying a little rubber in it. She adored her dogs Tank and Bailey, and was an avid SpongeBob Square Pants fan; even continuing to wear Squidward basketball shoes in high school.

She was predeceased by her grandmother, Linda Pierpont; and her grandfather, Clyde Tibbetts.

She is survived by her loving parents, Edwin and Bobbie Pierpont; brother, Justice Pierpont and his significant other, Gwenyth; grandparents, Robert and Priscilla Young; grandfather, Robert Pierpont; aunts and uncles, Steve and Tammy Pierpont, Rita and Pete McCollett, Maurice Young and his significant other, Rachael Kennedy, Tony Pierpont, and Robert Pierpont, Jr.; as well as many cousins and countless friends.

A graveside service for Paris will be held at 12 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Hall Cemetery on the East Pond Road in Jefferson. For everyone’s safety, we ask that you don’t park along the side of the road. Parking will be available at her parents’ home on East Pond Road, or in the field across the street from the cemetery. A celebration of her life will follow the graveside service at her parents’ home, located at 468 East Pond Road in Jefferson. All are welcome to join to share stories and food; she always loved a good party!

Her family asks that if friends have a spare photo with Paris, or of Paris, to please bring and share.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

