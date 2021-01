A walk-through visitation for Parker Lash, who passed away on Jan. 16, 2021, will be held at the Hall Funeral Home in Waldoboro on Wednesday, Jan. 20 from 5-7 p.m. The family will hold a private memorial service to celebrate his life. Masks and social distancing are required. A trust fund is being set up for Parker’s son, information to follow in full obituary.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements.

