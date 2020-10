A celebration of Pat Neely’s life will take place at the Learning Center at Pemaquid Point Lighthouse Park on Sunday, Oct. 18 between the hours of 1-3 p.m. This will be an open house, so please feel free to stop by anytime between the designated hours and share your memories of Pat.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

