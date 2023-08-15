Patricia A. Connors, 75, passed away on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 at Sunnybrook Senior Living.

She was born in Rochester, N.Y., on Nov. 25, 1947, a daughter of Everett W. and Patricia M. (Ramsey) Haines. She moved to Robinhood at a young age and then to Wiscasset graduating in the class of 1966. She was employed at the Wiscasset High School in the cafeteria.

She was a member of the Wiscasset Legion Auxiliary.

Pat enjoyed crafts, hooking rugs, and especially spending time with family and grandchildren.

She was predeceased by one son, Steven Connors, on Nov. 9, 2021; and sister, Karen Cossette.

She is survived by one son, Jody Connors, of Wiscasset; one daughter, Gail Holbrook and her husband, Mark, of Woolwich; two grandchildren, Matthew Holbrook, of Saco, and Mallory Holbrook, of Midvale, Utah; three sisters, Wendy Goud and her husband, Edward, of Wiscasset, Sheila Sawyer and her husband, David, of Wiscasset, and Lorna Harrington and her husband, Dwight, of Bucksport; and many nieces and nephews.

There will be no services. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., in Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

