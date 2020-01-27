Advanced Search
Patricia Ann Anderson

at

Patricia Ann Anderson, 83, of Newcastle, passed away on the afternoon of Jan. 25, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

A funeral mass will be held at 1 p.m.,  Wed., Jan. 29, 2020 at St. Patrick Church in Newcastle.  A full obituary will be published in The Lincoln County News as soon as possible.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main Street, Damariscotta, ME 04543.  Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting www.StrongHancock.com

