Patricia Ann (Bordewieck) Simmonds, 64, of Round Pond, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on April 10, 2022, after a long and tenacious battle with lung cancer. Patty was born on Feb. 1, 1958, in Newton, Mass., the fifth of six children of Walter and Peggy Bordewieck. She spent her childhood in Wellesley, Mass., and Cape Cod.

Patty is survived by her husband, Parker Simmonds, of Round Pond (formerly of Waldoboro); their daughter, Jacquelyn Simmonds, of Waldoboro; their son, Brian Simmonds and his fiance, Claire Humble, of Waldoboro. She also leaves behind her sister Paula Manseau of Barkhamsted, Conn.; her sister, Barbara Wolcott, of Rhinebeck, N.Y.; her sister, Susan DeLuca, of Westwood, Mass.; her brother, Kenneth Bordewieck, of Bernardston, Mass.; her sister, Laura Rippy, of Sudbury, Mass., and their spouses. Patty was the beloved “Aunt Patty” to 16 nieces and nephews and 21 grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

Patty met Parker Simmonds at 17 and married him at 23. Their 47-year journey together included building a family, growing vegetables at their home on Dutch Neck in Waldoboro, lots of concerts, and too many camping trips to count. Patty loved to swim at Peters Pond and catch fish off the Maine coastline.

Professionally, Patty worked at Miles Memorial Hospital (now LincolnHealth) in Damariscotta for 35 years as a financial counselor and manager. Broad Bay Congregational Church was her spiritual home. Patty was a deacon, Sunday school teacher, and active volunteer. She was devoted to her family and attended all her children’s concerts and sporting events as they grew.

Patty’s kindness and generosity will be missed. So will her blonde brownies, plentiful pies, delicious fish chowder, and creative birthday cakes. She was an avid reader, a strong swimmer, and always ready for a cheery visit.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 23, at Broad Bay Congregational Church, 941 Main St., Waldoboro.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215 or Broad Bay Congregational Church, P.O. Box 161, Waldoboro, ME 04572 in her name.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences visit her book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

