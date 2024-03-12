Patricia Ann Crozier Gettis, age 76, of Round Pond, passed away on the morning of March 4, 2024 at Round Pond Green.

Patti was born in Fair Haven, N.J. on June 6, 1947, where she attended Rumson High School. It was there she met her soulmate, James “Butch” Gettis. Together they moved to Bridgewater Corners, Vt. and were happily married.

With their combined talents, they owned and operated The Corners Inn fine dining establishment. This became a well-known venue for local and distant travelers alike. Patricia Gettis catering company was her personal joy, and she took great pride in catering the most beautiful events for private parties and weddings.

Known affectionately as “Patti,” her encouraging words of praise to others, as well as her creativity in the kitchen, gave her a warm place in the hearts of those who knew her. She loved good food, socializing, and traveling. Her laughter was contagious, and Vermont was her piece of heaven. When faced with life’s many challenges, she met them “head on” with courage and determination.

It goes without saying that Patti will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing and loving her.

Besides her parents, Jean and Wesley Crozier, she was predeceased by her husband, James “Butch” Gettis; and a brother, Britt Crozier.

She is survived by her children, Jamie Susan Gettis and Joel James Gettis; granddaughters, Cara Brown (Chris Brown) and Jessica Lee Pirkey; great-granddaughter, Collins Lee Brown; siblings, Carol and Calvin Monsma, Catherine Crozier, and Edie and Bob Marass; and she loved all her nieces and nephews.

There will be no service at this time.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

