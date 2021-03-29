Patricia Anne Conley, 85, of Boothbay, passed away on the evening of March 23, 2021 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. Pat was a devout Christian who lived her faith. She was born on St. Patrick’s Day in 1936 and grew up in Newton, Mass., graduating from Newton High School in 1954. She worked as a secretary and then a bank accountant.

On the day before Easter in 1956, Pat met her future husband, Arthur, while roller-skating. She married Arthur Conley on Dec. 15, 1956 and they bought a home in Franklin, Mass. A year later, in January, they joyfully welcomed their first daughter, Anna. In July of 1962, they were blessed with a second daughter, Patricia. In February 1966, a son, Paul, was born. In August of 1968, a second son, Peter, was born, completing their family.

In 1967, Pat moved to Nashua, N.H. with her family and when they were settled, she took a job at the Lockheed Cafeteria.

Pat loved her family, of which she was very proud. In addition to her children, there are four grandchildren, John Conley and Nicholas Conley of Kittery, and Brian Conley and Anna Conley of Manchester, N.H. Pat also took great pleasure in her great-granddaughter, River.

With her husband, Pat retired to Boothbay in November of 1997. Besides her husband, Pat is survived by children, Anna Paradis of Boothbay, Patricia Kiley and her husband William of Manchester, N.H., Paul and his wife Patrice of Kittery, and Peter Conley of Manchester, N.H.

Pat was very active in service at the First Baptist Church in Nashua and in the Damariscotta Baptist Church, where she taught and worked in the small-group ministry. Patricia volunteered for pastoral visitation at several nursing homes and the Miles Memorial Hospital. She enjoyed working with the second graders at Great Salt Bay Community School as part of the Miles of Friends program. Pat also enjoyed square and round dancing for many years.

A service to remember Pat will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 3 at the Damariscotta Baptist Church. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required for everyone attending. Limited numbers are allowed because of current gathering restrictions, so it is requested that those wishing to attend RSVP on Pat’s memorial page or by calling the funeral home. For those not able, or not comfortable attending, it will be livestreamed and recorded. The service can be viewed by visiting her memorial page found at stronghancock.com.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

