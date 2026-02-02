Patricia Anne (Leone) LeBoeuf, 85, of Waldoboro, passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 28, 2026 after a long illness.

Born in Weymouth, Mass., Patricia was the daughter of Rachel (Stagliola) Leone and Anthony Leone. After graduating high school, she earned her bachelor of science in nursing through Fitchburg State and the Burbank Hospital School of Nursing in 1962.

In 1963, Patricia married Francis LeBoeuf, and together they raised four daughters. While raising her young family, she was active in her community as the “neighborhood nurse,” a substitute school teacher, Girl Scout leader, and church parish volunteer. When her children were older, she returned to work as a dental assistant, a role she held for more than 20 years.

After 40 years in New Hampshire, Patricia and Francis retired to Maine. Following Francis’s passing in 2007, she moved to Waldoboro to be closer to family. In retirement, she continued to teach religious education classes and volunteered as a literacy tutor.

Patricia is remembered by her family for her kind and gentle manner; her sage, caring, and often very quotable guidance; and her sense of humor.

Patricia is survived by children, Ellen and Joan Erwin, of South Hadley, Mass., Ann and Christopher Kampe, of Boca Raton, Fla., Donna and Paul McClure, of Waldoboro, and Laura LeBoeuf, of Manchester, N.H.; as well as six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Francis; and her brother, Robert Leone.

She will be laid to rest privately in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to charities that promote health, education, religious and spiritual community, or the protection of civil liberties.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

