Patricia Brown, of Friendship, died peacefully on July 23, 2024, soon after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

She was born July 26, 1951 and raised in Middlebury, Conn., by her parents Marguerite and Sherman Brown. Always being interested in a quiet life in the natural world, she moved to rural Maine in 1980. She enjoyed walking in the natural world, kayaking, gardening, being in silence, practicing yoga, and most anything involving being in nature.

While she was working as a nurse in 1981, she began attending yoga classes in Camden. She immediately experienced a profound change in her well-being and started taking courses in order to become a yoga teacher. Patricia was among the first yoga teachers in Maine, initially traveling to several different towns to offer weekly classes. She soon opened a yoga studio in Camden with her husband Surya (Jim). She began to offer retreats, not only in Maine but also in Mexico, the Caribbean Islands, India, Costa Rica, Italy, and Guatemala. She and Surya enjoyed exploring the many other cultures both before and after these retreats.

Patricia and Surya renovated a 100 acre farm in Brooks, and created a retreat center in their home. They offered silent, week-long yoga and meditation retreats for 24 years there.

Patricia was devoted to exploring and cultivating her inner life. Her mere presence had a profound impact on everyone who came in contact with her … family, friends, acquaintances, and students. She is deeply loved by countless people.

She always wanted to live by the sea and, after selling the farm in Brooks, she and Surya moved to a house on a small tidal cove in Friendship. She was deeply nourished by quiet and nature and named her new home “Quiet.”

Patricia is survived by her husband, Surya; two stepchildren, Luke Davidson and Emily Davidson, their spouses, Kim Davidson and Brian Stephans; and two grandchildren, Perrin and Chloe Davidson. She is also survived by her sister, Joan Sheldrick; and her brothers, Jim Brown and Richard Brown. In her first marriage, Patricia help raise Adrienne Serra and Gina Chmielewski, deceased.

A memorial service honoring Patricia’s life will be held in the near future.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at directcremationofmaine.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

