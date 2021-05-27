A graveside service for Patricia Dibert, who passed away on Feb. 13, 2021, will be held on Friday, June 11 at 1 p.m. at the Orff’s Corner Cemetery, Winslows Mills Road, Waldoboro.
Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements.
