Patricia F. Noyes passed away on Aug. 13, 2023, at the age of 73 in Damariscotta. She was born on Dec. 19, 1949 in Gloucester, Mass. to the late Richard P. Ryan and Mary (Marr) Ryan.

Patty is survived by her beloved daughters, Jeannine Parady and Jeanette Minyaoui; along with her son-in-law, Ali Minyaoui. Patty was a doting grandmother to her granddaughters, Halima and Hanaan Minyaoui. She is also survived by her brother, Kenneth P. Ryan, and his wife, Anne.

Patty was preceded in death by her loving husband, Andrew L. Noyes; and her brothers, Timothy P. Ryan and Michael P. Ryan.

Patty’s educational journey began at Rockport High School in Rockport, Mass. Following her graduation, she pursued her passion for caregiving and attended the Burbank Hospital of Nursing in Fitchburg, Mass. Patty embarked on a fulfilling career as a charge nurse at Den Mar Nursing Home in Rockport, Mass., and she served in this role until 1983.

In 1985, Patty ventured into entrepreneurship and proudly owned and operated Windward Gifts in Manchester, Mass. Her creativity and warm personality made her shop a beloved destination for locals and visitors alike. After moving to Maine in 1990, Patty utilized her strong organizational skills as a bookkeeper for several local businesses in the New Harbor area.

Patty then joined forces with her husband in his appraisal business. After her husband’s retirement in 2008, Patty continued her appraisal work with Briggs Appraisal Inc. until February 2023.

Patty’s passing leaves a void that cannot be filled, but her memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved her. May her soul find eternal peace, and may her family and friends find comfort in the beautiful memories they shared with her.

