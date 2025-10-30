Patricia Fulton Steucek, 82, of Alna, died peacefully at her home on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025. She was born in New Haven, Conn. on May 20, 1943, the daughter of Charles A. Fulton and Ethel M. (Currie), and grew up in Hamden, Conn. in the house that her grandfather built.

After graduating from Hamden High, Pattie went on to study early childhood education at LaSalle College in Newton, Mass., earning her associate degree.

Upon graduation, she worked at several nursery schools before marrying her high school sweetheart, Martin L. Steucek IV. They honeymooned in Maine just before he shipped out to naval training and began his tour of duty during the Vietnam War.

Pattie joined Marty at the naval base in Charleston, S.C. for a time and returned to Connecticut for the birth of their son, Martin. Once Marty returned home from duty, they made Guilford, Conn. their home, where their family was complete with the arrival of their daughter, Kristin.

Pattie worked for many years at the North Guilford Nursery School and the Melissa Jones Elementary School Library while her kids attended school. She worked at Page Hardware & Appliance in the center of Guilford for another 10 years before retiring and relocating to Maine with her husband.

Mom enjoyed gardening, reading, and visiting museums. She enjoyed exploring coastal New England with her husband and spending time with their beloved golden retrievers.

Pattie was predeceased by her husband of 57 years; and her parents.

Pattie is survived by her son, Martin V and wife, Kendra; her daughter, Kristin Curran and husband, John; and three grandchildren, Martin VI, Tyler, and Katelyn. She is also survived by her sister, Charlene Yaroshevich; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held later in the spring of 2026.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alna Volunteer Fire Department at P.O. Box 267, Alna, ME 04535.

Arrangements and guidance are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, ME 04345.

Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website, staplesfuneralhome.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

