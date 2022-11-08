Patricia H. Winslow, 90, of Nobleboro, passed away at her home on the morning of Nov. 6, 2022 after a period of declining health.

A memorial service for Pat will be held at the First Baptist Church of Nobleboro in December. A full obituary, and service details, will be published in a future edition of The Lincoln County News.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

