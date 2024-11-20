Loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend Patricia (Gallant) Collamore, 70, passed peacefully away on Nov. 2, 2024 at MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital in Damariscotta.

Her parents were Andrew and Barbara (Fowler) Gallant.

Patricia “Pat” spent her early childhood years in Essex, Mass. after being born in Ipswich, Mass. on Nov. 24, 1953. Years later, they moved to Waldoboro, where Pat attended Medomak Valley High School.

She and Bradley were married August 1972. They had three children: Tim, Michelle, and Carey.

Pat worked long, hard hours at Sylvania in Waldoboro, for many years, until they closed. She then spent years working in the kitchen at Cove’s Edge in Damariscotta.

Those that knew Pat would say she was a “spit-fire,” always “a little mischievous,” but always kind hearted and giving.

She treasured her trips with the “Four Pack,” of which she was a happy member, of the close group of the four sisters. Whether it be their annual trips to Florida and St. Thomas or weekly lunch trips, she was excited for all of it.

Pat is predeceased by husband, Bradley; her parents, Andrew and Barbara; and her brother, Ronnie. She is survived by a large family including sisters, Betty Gallant, of Nobleboro, Andrew Gallant Jr., of Essex, Mass., Judy Gallant, of Waldoboro, and Sherry, of Nobleboro. She is also survived by children, Tim Collamore and wife, Carol, of Bremen, daughter, Michelle, of Bremen, and daughter, Carey, of Bremen; as well as her grandchildren, her “Nana six,” Tim Collamore Jr., of Friendship, William Collamore, of Pittston, Renee Seavey, of Freeport, Jacob Poland, of Old Town, Brandon Seavey, of Portland, and Josh Poland, of Bangor.

She is also lovingly survived by her 10 great-grandchildren.

