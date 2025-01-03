It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patricia Lee Jayroe, beloved mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother on Dec. 30, 2024, at her home on South Mountain Road in Jefferson.

Patricia was born Nov. 22, 1943 in Lynn, Mass., to Evelyn (Rhodes) Jayroe. She grew up in Saugus, attending schools and graduating from Saugus High School. Later moving to Lynn where she met and married Edward Ward. They were blessed with four daughters, Michele, Kimberly, Tracy, and Kelly. After several moves, they ended up in Washington, N.H. where the girls were raised.

Later, Patricia and the girls lived in Franklin, Francestown, and Henniker, N.H. Tricia later moved to Jefferson in the mid-90s to be near family.

Patricia was a very talented artist, tremendous cook, but was a gifted seamstress, producing heirloom wedding dresses, luxurious drapes, and many beautiful dresses for her daughters and others. There were two dresses still hanging on her forms in her sewing room. She was an amazing cook and spent most of her later years cooking for her growing brood of children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, always arriving with tasty treats or jumping in to prepare meals.

Patricia is survived by her sisters, Betty Dragonetti, Barbara Atchue, Phylis Haas and her husband, Paul, Deborah Von Kahle and her husband, Ronald; and brother, Mark Jayroe. Also, her daughters, Michele Deshiro, of Damariscotta, Kimberly Manning and her husband, Darren, of Mt. Juliet, Tenn., Tracy Hildreth and her husband, Jon, of Laconia, N.H., and Kelly Peaslee and her husband, Jamie, of Bristol; grandchildren, Eric, Jessie, Ashley, Kelsey, Hayden, Clayton, Sarah, and Samuel; as well as great-grandchildren, Madison, Ariel, Natalie, Jace, Harper, Carter, Jacob, Elijah, Olivia, Isaac, Joshua; and great-great-grandchild, Lilith.

She was predeceased by her grandaughter, Katelynd Scofield; sisters, Lauren Leach and Donna Rizzo; brothers-in-law, Frank Atchue, Joe Dragonetti, and Ralph Rizzo.

A time of visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2024, from 11 a.m. to noon at Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St. in Waldoboro. A funeral service will be held for Patricia directly following the time of visitation starting at noon at Hall Funeral Home. There will be a burial directly following the service at Fairview Cemetery in Jefferson. There will be a gathering at Damariscotta Lake Farm in Jefferson immediately following the burial.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall’s of Waldoboro. To share a condolence or story with the Jayroe family, please visit Patricia’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

