Patricia Louiza Jarrett, 79, beloved wife of Stephen Jarrett Sr., died peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.

Born April 8, 1943 in Reading, W.Va., she was oldest of 17 children born to Ervin and Mary Hadley Bassett. She left home at 12 years old to attend schooling at a Catholic church. After she graduated, Patricia entered the U.S. Navy where she met the love of her life, Stephen Jarrett, in August of 1961. The two were married one month later in September. During the 24 years of Stephen’s service in the Navy, Pat worked as an audit clerk at the Navy Exchanges, at the Harold L. Holt Communications Station in Exmouth, Australia and Charleston, S.C. She was also employed at the Rockland Convalescent Home, several years at Wiscasset Hardware, and operated Pat’s Cleaning Service.

Always a hard worker, Pat worked for 15 years as head of the maintenance department at the Lincoln County Courthouse. She also worked alongside her husband on their farm raising cows, pigs, chickens, and selling eggs over the years. She was a lifetime member of the American Legion Kenney/Melquist Post No. 34 and Ladies Auxiliary at Tenants Harbor. Her hobbies included reading, gardening, cooking, collecting wind chimes, and being with her grandchildren. Everyone that knew her loved her, and Pat always showed her love in return.

Predeceased by her parents, and nine siblings, Pat is survived by her husband, Stephen Jarrett Sr., of Wiscasset; her children, Stephen Jarrett Jr. and his wife, Ruth, of South Thomaston, Timothy Jarrett and his companion, Debbie James, of Wiscasset, Edwin Jarrett and Bette Anne, of Forked River, N.J.; eight siblings, six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren with another one due in May.

Patricia’s family has chosen to remember her life privately at this time. She requested that when her husband of 62 years dies, they share a funeral and be buried together. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Legion Kenney/Melquist Post No. 34, Tenants Harbor, ME 04860. To share a memory or condolence with them, please visit their Book of Memories at bchfh.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland.

