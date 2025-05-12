Patricia Lynne Poland, 78, of Walpole, passed away on the morning of May 4, 2025 at Chase Point in Damariscotta. Born on July 19, 1946, she was the daughter of Hazel and Kenneth Chipman.

Trish attended South Bristol schools and graduated from Bristol High School. After graduation, she met her husband, Arthur, and they married in May 1965. Trish and Art settled into their home on the island in South Bristol, where they lived and raised their children until moving to Walpole in 2000. Trish enjoyed being in close proximity to her children and grandchildren.

Throughout her life, she enjoyed various jobs; working in local stores, delivering the mail in South Bristol, and cleaning with her daughter Angi.

For many years, Trish and Arthur enjoyed wintering in Mims, Fla., where they developed many close friendships. Their favorite pastimes were fishing and sunning at The Shores near Cape Canaveral.

Trish adored caring for her five grandchildren and attending their school functions and array of sporting events. For years, Trish hosted the family Christmas Eve dinner at their home in South Bristol, as well as many clambakes for friends and family. She could always be found planting and tending her gardens in the summer when she had a day off.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Arthur; sisters, Joyce Chipman and Gloria Gamage; and brother, Ken Chipman Jr.

She is survived by her son, Art (Angela); daughter, Angi; and stepson, Clyde (Lorrie); grandchildren, Casey and Taylor Poland, Kelsey Scott (Austin), and Emma and Maddy Scott; and great-grandchildren, Aiden and Charlie Dodge.

A time of visitation will be held at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta, from 10-11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. A graveside service will follow at the Old Oak Cemetery in Walpole.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

