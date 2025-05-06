The Lincoln County News
Patricia Lynne Poland Service Announcement

at

Patricia Lynne Poland, 78, of Walpole, passed away on the morning of May 4, 2025 at Chase Point in Damariscotta.

A time of visitation will be held at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta from 10-11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. A graveside service will follow at the Old Oak Cemetery in Walpole. A full obituary will be published in next week’s edition of The Lincoln County News.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.


