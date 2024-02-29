Patricia Margot Bell passed away on Feb. 27, 2024, after a seven-month battle with sarcoma. Pat was born in Rochester, N.Y. to Paul Von Bacho Sr. and Mabel Von Bacho, on March 3, 1940.

Pat grew up in Rochester and moved to New York City to begin her early career at Air Canada as an airline ticket agent. She worked in several of the city’s satellite ticket offices, met many of her lifelong friends, and frequently got out of the city to attend local rodeos (yes, they do exist in the northeast) and to take many memorable trips around the world. Her least favorite souvenirs were food poisoning in Russia and Mexico.

Air Canada is also where she met her future husband, Cedric, whom she married in 1971. They eventually left NYC and moved to Dallas, Texas where she became an exceptional, kind, and loving mother to two daughters.

Having always had natural artistic talent, Pat began painting and soon turned her passion into her own business, creating hand-painted folk art. After a dozen years in the south, Pat and Cedric spontaneously bought an 1850s farmhouse while on a family vacation in Maine and made the move to New England. Pat opened a seasonal shop in the old horse stables on the property, focused on antiques and crafts, which she enjoyed running for over 30 years, happily chatting with countless interesting customers and friends. The rude folks and shoplifters were treated to her masterful side-eye.

Other activities that brought her much joy included entertaining, trying new recipes, traveling throughout the U.S. and abroad, her involvement volunteering for years at the hospital rummage sale and the Miles Memorial Thrift Shop, being a part of the local Women’s Winter Network, and spending time with her daughters and granddaughter.

Left behind with countless good memories are her husband, Cedric Bell, of Bristol; her daughters, Heather Bell, of Nashville, Tenn., and Hilary Bell Wilson, of New York, N.Y.; her granddaughter, Sabine Wilson; her younger sister and brother-in-law, Pam and John Ploof; and dear friends. She was predeceased by her parents; and older brother, Paul Von Bacho Jr.

As per Pat’s request, no funeral or memorial service will be held.

