Patricia Parsons Fales, better known as Patsy, was born in Damariscotta on July 25, 1932. She was the youngest of three children to Dr. Neil and Marion Parsons, who were known at the three P’s: Peggy, Polly, and Patsy. Patsy had many fond memories of growing up in Damariscotta.

She would accompany her father on doctor visits to patients in their homes, including the surrounding islands of the area and enjoy the hustle and bustle of having a doctor’s office in the house. The family lived in the house that is now Best Thai restaurant. At that time there was a barn behind the house where they had a pet pony named Tony and a monkey named Pinky. Patsy attended the Castner Grammar School and graduated from Lincoln Academy in 1950. Patsy enjoyed sports which included serving as the captain for Lincoln Academy’s girls basketball team. She played center and celebrated winning a championship game with the team in 1950.

Patsy enrolled in the University of Maine at Orono and earned a degree in home economics in 1954. While at UMO, Patsy met Robert Fales while he was bartending at a Phi Gamma Delta banquet. Little did she know this was the start of a long life together.

Patsy graduated one semester prior to Robert and started working at G. Fox & Co. as a sales representative in Hartford, Conn. They stayed in touch with each other and when Robert started working for Southern New England Telephone Co. in 1955, he proposed to Patsy.

The two were married at St. Patrick’s Church in Newcastle on June 4, 1955. They settled down in East Hampton, Conn. in a beautiful 1850 Greek Revival farmhouse. The four sons that followed enjoyed growing up on a hilltop surrounded by stone walls, fields, streams, and deep woods.

Patsy enjoyed being a homemaker, but eventually decided to go back to school and get her master’s degree in teaching. She worked as a home economics teacher at the Cromwell High School from 1978-1993. She expanded the home economics curriculum to offer other courses including “Independent Living” to teach students the basics of living on your own after high school. She would bring visitors in to teach the students on how to live on a budget, start and manage a bank account, how to interview for a job and even how to invest in stocks. She enjoyed being a teacher and would recount numerous stories of teaching and helping students.

Having summers off allowed Patsy to take her four sons back to Damariscotta to a cottage her parents had given her on the river. This allowed Patsy to stay in touch with her parents and siblings, as well as catch up with her Lincoln Academy buddies. Bob would come up for a few weeks and on weekends to take the family out on fishing trips and enjoy life on the Damariscotta River.

Upon retirement, Patsy and Bob returned to Maine and built a home adjacent to the cottage. They enjoyed themselves and took the opportunity to travel, continue with boating excursions, canoeing local lakes, take crafting classes, and have an all around good time. One thing that Patsy became adept at was investing in and following stocks. It was an event to watch her announce which stocks went up or down, but mostly up, while reading the previous day’s stock prices in the newspaper.

Patsy went to live at The Lincoln Home in September 2021. Patsy was well liked at the home by everyone. The residents and employees enjoyed listening to Patsy tell stories of early Damariscotta life and her teaching experiences. Patsy was known for wearing very striking and well-coordinated outfits. Patsy passed away peacefully at The Lincoln Home on Dec. 14, 2025.

Patsy was predeceased by her husband, Bob; and her sisters, Peggy and Polly.

She is survived by her four sons and their families, Dr. Robert E. Fales, his two daughters, Zoe and Libby, of Lyme, Conn.; James P. Fales and his wife, Carmela, of Nobleboro; Patrick A. Fales, his wife Mimi, and his three children Grace, Gabrielle, and Vivienne, of East Hampton, Conn.; and Neil E. Fales, his wife Renee, and their daughters Heidi and Caroline, of East Boothbay. She is also survived by her sister, Rebecca “Becky” Parsons; and brother, Neil Lehan “Lee” Parsons.

Patsy will be fondly remembered by all that she touched.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

