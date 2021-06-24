Patricia (Patty) Miles Osmer died in peace on June 12, 2021.

Patty was born on June 19, 1947 in Damariscotta, first child of Doris (Mergandahl) and Alfred (called Pat) Osmer. She started grammar school in a two-room schoolhouse in Bristol, and graduated from high school at Lincoln Academy in Newcastle. Patty was a fun loving, adventurous teen who excelled at playacting. She graduated from the University of Bridgeport (Conn.) in 1969 with a BA in Mathematics. It was in her junior year at Bridgeport that she met Donald Konen, who would become her partner through life for the next 53 years.

Patty’s career began as a computer systems programmer with AT&T in White Plains, N.Y. When the job moved to Mt. Kisco, Patty moved to Brewster. When the job moved to Florida, Patty left AT&T and began working with the New York Power Authority as a computer systems manager and settled in her home in Carmel. Upon her retirement from the power authority, she embarked on a whole new career of consulting and volunteer activities.

Patty became an integral part of Putnam County’s Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and the Office for Senior Resources. She was the technical genius behind Putnam County’s Computer Learning Center for Seniors and was instrumental in purchasing the computers used to teach seniors computer skills. Coordinating all the courses, volunteers, and students was not an easy job but Patty handled it with ease. We cannot count the number of students who benefited from her expertise over the years.

Patty’s energy level and zest for life led her to more and more volunteer activities. These included: Alzheimer’s Association, American Red Cross, American Cancer Society, American Heart Assoc., Literacy Volunteers of Putnam, March of Dimes, RSVP Advisory Board, Putnam CAP, Salvation Army, Chronic Disease Self-Management, and the Friends of Senior Citizens of Putnam County. Patty used her teaching ability, technical expertise, and fiscal skills to bring these local non-profit organizations into the technology age.

As the resident computer expert, Patty developed computer programs that kept track of more than 450 RSVP volunteers for 20 years. She could tell you more about each volunteer and their achievements than their own families could! Patty also worked with the homebound program and adult daycare program, organizing data for daily lunch distribution. She was a key member of the RSVP Advisory Board and the Friends of the Senior Citizens of Putnam could always depend on her as their treasurer.

Patty’s work was her passion and she always acted for the good of others. Any one of the volunteer organizations that were lucky enough to have Patty’s support received a priceless gift of her loyalty and talent. She helped everyone she touched, staff, volunteers, and seniors alike.

Patty enjoyed gardening despite her black thumb. Following after her father she was an avid coin collector. She became interested in genealogy and was delighted to learn that one of her forebears had been hung as a witch during the Salem Witch Trials. Hiking, biking and camping were favorite activities, as well as motorcycling in her younger years. She travelled throughout Europe and North America and liked train travel, especially in a friend’s private railroad car.

Patty was an Ordained Elder and Deacon as well as the secretary/treasurer of the Brewster Presbyterian Church. She served as treasurer of the Danbury Railway Museum for the last 18 years and was also the gift shop manager there. She volunteered with the National Park Service on Amtrak’s Rails & Trails program.

Patty is survived by her life-partner, Don; her sister, Alice and husband Jon Olson of Mt. Vernon; nephews, Luke Olson of Mt. Vernon, Nels Olson of Waterbury, Vt., and Charles Osmer of Portland. Patty was predeceased by her parents; and brother, Charles Henry Osmer.

Patty touched the hearts of many and will be sorely missed by family, friends, and colleagues. Donations in her memory may be made to the Danbury Railway Museum, P.O. Box 90, Danbury, CT 06813.

Beecher Funeral Home, 1 Putnam Ave., Brewster, N.Y., assisted the family with arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

