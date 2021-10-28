Patricia Waters, 82, of Warren, passed away on Oct. 26, 2021 at LincolnHealth – Miles Campus in Damariscotta with her family by her side. She was born Sept. 3, 1939 and was the daughter of the late Nathaniel Wade and Ester Reed Wade of Waldoboro. Patricia grew up in Waldoboro and graduated from Waldoboro High School in 1957.

She married Wesley Waters on Sept. 21, 1957. She worked as a production worker for Sylvania for 38 years or more. She was a member of the Second Congregational Church in Warren for many years.

Patricia enjoyed traveling to many places with her husband. She enjoyed traveling with the girls, going on shopping trips, having lunch dates, and going on trips to Florida. She loved her daily rides all over the state in her convertible VW Bug. She especially loved friends and family stopping by her home for coffee or cocktails. Patricia had a special bond with her brother Billy as he donated a kidney to her 37 years ago, which was a huge blessing to the family.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Wesley Waters; daughter, Deena and husband, David Mckellar, of Warren; daughter, Tami and husband, Alfred Lee, of Waldoboro; brother, Billy Wade, of Raymond; sisters, Natalie Benner, of Waldoboro, and Vicki Pinkham, of Damariscotta; grandchildren, David Mckellar and wife, Ashley Mckellar, of Union, Jamie Johnson and husband, Miles Johnson, of Scarborough, Wesley Crockett and wife Melissa Crockett, of New Hampshire, Jessica Berry and husband, Josh Berry, of Waldoboro, Nicol OBryon and husband, Scott OBryon, of Pennsylvania; and ten great-grandchildren, Ava and Grady Berry, Jacob and William McKellar, Aiden and Hannah Johnson, Brynne and Natalie Crockett, Morgan and Kinsley O’Bryon.

Contributions in Patty’s memory can be made to the Maine Alzheimer’s Association, 383 US Route 1 #2C, Scarborough ME, 04074.

The family will honor Patricia privately.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 949 Main St., Waldoboro. Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

