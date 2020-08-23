Heaven gained another angel on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, when Patricia Woodward Deahl passed away at Maine Medical Center in Portland with her family by her side after a brief illness. Born in Damariscotta, on April 6, 1948, she was the daughter of Cathrine “Kitsie” and Chester Woodward.

On Nov. 11, 1967, she married the love of her life, David Lee Deahl. Pat was known for her larger than life humor, heart of gold, and laughter. Anyone who entered her life instantly loved her, gaining her the nickname, “Mumma Pat.”

She was a very talented crafter, whose quilts, dolls, and paintings will be cherished for years.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, David; and a sister, Diane Lane.

She is survived by her daughters, Leigh Cronk and her husband Donald of Damariscotta, and Lynn Russell and her husband Dana of Bremen; granddaughters, Alexa Oliver and Ashley Deahl; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Morgyn and Bentley; sister, Pamela Mahan; two very best friends, Cecilia Genther of Bristol, and Patrick Donithan of Las Vegas; Frick her cat of 20 years; as well as many cousins and friends. As Pat would say, “I’m going to love ya’ and leave ya’ now.”

Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Pat’s memory may be made to your local animal shelter.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

