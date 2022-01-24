Patrick “Rick” H. Cundy, 65, of Edgecomb, passed away peacefully on the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, surrounded by his family at the Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick.

Raised on Monhegan Island, Rick was a fisherman and lobsterman, eventually fishing commercially from Mohegan Island to the Gulf of Mexico and up to Dutch Harbor, Alaska. Later, he was a tugboat captain for many years along the East Coast from Maine to Florida. For the last few years, Rick worked as a truck driver for Hartt Transportation in Auburn, and enjoyed driving around the Northeast with his wife Elise.

Rick enjoyed telling tall tales, riding his motorcycle, watching the History Channel, and dreamed of sailing his sailboat to Florida when he retired.

Rick was predeceased by his mother, Prudence Pyle Cundy; father, Patrick Edwards; and adoptive father, Don Cundy.

He is survived by wife, Elise Cundy, of Edgecomb; daughter, Marissa Adams; son-in-law, Ryan Adams; grandchildren, Marshall and Penelope, of Fayette; son, Donald Cundy, of Edgecomb; sister, Sally Wray Edwards White (Louisiana); sister, Blair Roy (California); sister, Kelanie Cundy, of Bar Harbor, and niece, Kaitlyn DeRepentigny; sister, Donna Cundy, of Mohegan; sister-in-law, Sarah Burnham, of Edgecomb; aunt, Pamela Chester Getch (Virginia); and aunt, Laurance Chester Gray, of Damariscotta.

A celebration of Rick’s life will be held in the spring.

For remembrances, see Rick’s Facebook page and his memorial page found by visiting stronghancock.com. Share your stories, we know there are plenty of them.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta.

