Patti Dee Service Announcement

A celebration for Patti Dee, who passed away on May 13, 2021, will be held from 2-6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23 at Shaw’s Wharf in New Harbor. Bring your dance shoes and be ready to celebrate Patti.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Patti’s name to Caring for Kids, P.O. Box 412, New Harbor, ME 04554.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

