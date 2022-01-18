Paul A. Dighton, age 50, passed away on the morning of Jan. 12, 2022, in Damariscotta. Born on Aug. 18, 1971, he was the son of Ernest F. and Nathalie A. Dighton.

Paul grew up in South Bristol, spending most of his life working on the water. He lobstered as a teenager on various boats, and later on in his adult life he helped his brother Wayne run the Pemaquid Co-op for many years. He was most recently working part-time for the Miles Memorial Hospital League. He would spend his days sorting and going through items that people would drop off. He enjoyed looking at pieces and guessing their worth, and loved his time with the other people who worked or volunteered there.

Paul had a great love for fast cars, loud music, food and his son, Cody. Paul and Cody shared the same love for loud music and food. Cody even followed in his father’s footsteps and worked on the water during high school. Paul was always playing his music loud, and was proud to show everyone how loud his stereos would go. Paul recently watched YouTube videos for two days to learn how to use his smoker, and cooked for everyone on his 50th birthday.

Paul was predeceased by his father, Ernest F. Dighton.

He is survived by his son, Cody Dighton and his wife, Audri, of Waldoboro; his mother, Nathalie Dighton, of Damariscotta; his brother, Wayne Dighton and sister-in-law, Christine, of Bristol; nieces, Alisha and partner, Corey, of Damariscotta, Mary and partner, Cody, of Waldoboro, Kayla and partner, Kyle, of Bristol, and Kassidy, of Bristol, whom he shared his birthday with; great-nieces, Harper and Clarie; great-nephew, Emmett; his girlfriend, Megan Viens, of Boothbay; step-grandson, Lance; and many, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A celebration of Paul’s life will be announced, and held, in the spring.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

