Paul A. Gregware III, 70, of Phippsburg, died Oct. 31, 2021. Our world has lost a very special individual, a man full of warmth and humor. He always brought out the best in everyone he knew with his grand mustachioed smile and huge great heart. He was adored and loved by his family and many life-long friends.

His birth name was Paul, but he was referred to by a variety of nicknames: “Ditt” to those closest to him, short for ditto indicating that he was the third with that family name; the contraction “Ditt’ware” by those that embraced their 50-plus year friendships; and finally, “Skinny” his handle created by fellow truckers.

Paul’s life took him many places. In his early years he sailed the world’s oceans in the Merchant Marine and in the last 25 years has traveled many highways and roads for Northeast Transport in Waldoboro, Maine. Everywhere he went the people he met usually became life-long friends; he was just that type of person.

He will be deeply missed by his wife of 27 years, Lisa; their children, Daniel, Ian, and Arianne; plus four wonderful grandchildren.

There will be no services at this time, however, a celebration of his life will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Midcoast Humane, 190 Pleasant St., Brunswick, ME 04011; or the American Cancer Society, 1 Bowdoin Mill Island, Topsham, ME 04086.

