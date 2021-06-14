Paul A. Lemieux, 62, of Whitefield, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 12, 2021. He has now gone to be with his Lord and Savior.

Paul was born in Gardiner on Feb. 21, 1959, the son of Earl R. Lemieux and Mary (Wentworth) Lemieux.

Paul grew up in Whitefield where he lived his whole life. He graduated from Glen Cove Christian Academy and attended Sheepscot Valley Community Church in Whitefield. Many may remember seeing Paul walking daily to the Village Store in Pittston.

He was predeceased by his mother, Mary (Wentworth) Lemieux.

He is survived by his father, Earl R. Lemieux of Whitefield; three brothers, Robert Lemieux and wife Belinda of Lewiston, Chris Lemieux and Darlene Glidden of Pittston and Rick Lemieux and Jean Daigle of Dresden; nephew, Rob Lemieux of New York; and niece, Bethany Lemieux of Lewiston; and many aunts and uncles.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted with Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

