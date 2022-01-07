Paul A. Wright, of Westport Bridge Road, Wiscasset, died Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick.

He was born in Bath on April 22, 1941, a son of Wellesley and Pearl (Doughty) Wright.

He graduated high school in Connecticut and entered the U.S. Army. He was employed as a leadman and then a crane operator at Bath Iron Works until retiring in 2012.

He is survived by his wife, Anne Wright, of Wiscasset; one son; one brother, Leon Wright and his wife, Nancy, of Woolwich; a very special cousin, Ashley West, of Westport Island; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his brother, John Wright.

A graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Wiscasset in the spring.

Memorial contributions may be made to Midcoast Humane, 190 Pleasant St., Brunswick, ME 04011 or midcoasthumane.org.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

