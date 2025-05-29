Paul DeWitt Colbath Jr., 74, of Waldoboro, passed away peacefully May 23, 2025, with his loving wife by his side. He was under the compassionate care of the VA Hospice at Togus Springs, in Augusta. Born in Boston, Mass., he was the son of the late Paul and Pauline (Stanley) Colbath. Paul was known to family and many friends as “Bob.”

Bob was the oldest of four brothers. After his parents passed away, he and his six siblings were separated and raised in foster care. He was a 1969 high school graduate of Lyndon Institute, Lyndon Center, Vermont. Bob joined the U.S. Coast Guard (as his father had) and received an Honorable Discharge in 1974. Bob was especially pleased that he served some time at Group Southwest Harbor because his mother Pauline was born on Little Cranberry Island. He then joined the U.S. Army, receiving an Honorable Discharge in 1977. Part of that service was a year in Korea, an experience that affected him for the rest of his life.

After discharge from the army in California, Bob headed back to New England. He stopped in Ohio to visit his sister, Pam and her husband, Bill. He stayed and secured employment at Ohio Edison Company in Warren, Ohio. He worked as an auto mechanic for 11 years. There, he met his soul mate and love of his life, Linda. They were together for 43 years, married for 35 years.

Bob and Linda moved to Bridgton in 1988. His employment there was always as a cook. He cooked at an academy, several restaurants, and was a cook/supervisor for 15 years at Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway. For a short time, Bob ran a drive through coffee and breakfast business at his home in Bridgton.

After retirement, Bob and Linda moved to Waldoboro in 2013. There, he enjoyed cooking for family and friends, planting trees, gardening, and activities at the Dutch Neck Community Club. He got the most joy out of life when he cooked. Bob was often requested to prepare SOS at family gatherings. (Those familiar with the army will know what that is.)

Bob is survived by his wife, Linda Colbath; brothers, Peter Colbath and his wife, Barbara, and Philip Colbath; sister, Pamela Friend; as well as two nephews and four nieces. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Paula Graves, Paulette “Betsy” Joki, and Preston Colbath.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at noon at the Farmington Pine Grove Cemetery, on Cemetery Road in Farmington, N.H. A memorial service is being planned to be held in Waldoboro. Details will be announced soon.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob’s memory may be made to any ALS organization or by lending assistance to a veteran.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home of Waldoboro. To share a condolence or memory with the Colbath family, visit Bob’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

