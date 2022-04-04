Paul Dickson, 73, a lifelong Wiscasset resident, passed peacefully at his home with family on Thursday, March 24, 2022. He leaves behind a wife of 52 years, Diana Betts Dickson; sister, Ann Martha Wright; three children, Bruce (wife Rachel), Kimberly, and Michael, and his four grandchildren, Christopher, Cody, Nathaniel and Jacob; along with his great-grandchild, Brayden.

Paul, a lover of the Maine waters, spent a huge amount of time digging worms, digging clams and elvering. He also served on Wiscasset’s clam committee board for several years.

His main career was working as a foreman and union member of the International Brotherhood of Painters and Allied Trades. As well, Paul helped in the construction and decommissioning of the Maine Yankee power plant in Wiscasset. Paul was also employed for BIW’s land leveling project.

Paul had a magical green thumb in the garden, and an amazing eye for antiques.

For all of the support already shown, please know it is greatly appreciated.

A celebration of life for Paul will be held this summer, and that date will be made public in short time.

