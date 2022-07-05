Paul Eugene “Gene” Berry passed away on June 29, 2022, at the age of 82 with his Cove’s Edge family by his side. Paul was born on June 28, 1940 at Meadow Bridge, W.Va. to Forrest Ennis and Virgie Berry.

Paul grew up in Meadow Bridge, W.Va. and attended local schools. Paul worked farming and hauled coal in West Virginia until moving to Long Island, N.Y. On June 28, 1969 he married the love of his life, Alana C. Berry. They lived on Long Island, N.Y., where Paul worked at the Kings Park High School as a custodian until he retired. In 1988 they moved to Rockland.

Paul enjoyed hunting and fishing, playing bingo and telling stories of his childhood and all the wonderful memories made with his family. His family was his pride and joy.

Paul overcame many obstacles in his life without one complaint. His positivity and strength were unmatched.

Paul is predeceased by his loving wife, Alana C. Berry; son, Paul J. Berry; brothers, Ronald, Mike, and Lacy; and sister, Mary. He is survived by son, Timothy E. Berry and his wife, Karri, of Waldoboro; grandson, Isaac Berry, of Waldoboro; brothers, Ted Berry, of Meadow Bridge, W.Va., Bill Berry, of Rainelle, W.Va., and Roy Neff, of Ohio; and sister, Lucille Mclanahan, of Illinois.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 27 at the Achorn Cemetery, 480 Old County Road in Rockland.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences visit her book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

