Paul Fossett Sproul, 73, of Round Pond, passed away Dec. 28, 2022 with his wife, Norma, and family by his side.

Paul was born Nov. 24, 1949 to Ervine “Buster” and Lila Sproul of Pemaquid. Paul graduated from Lincoln Academy class of 1968, and went on to graduate college with a degree in architectural and civil engineering.

Paul’s career in steel construction industry spanned 50 years. In 1972 he married Judith Hall and started his first job at Cives Steel in Augusta. They had two children, Paul and Kathy, and then 1978 they moved to Winchester, Va. where Paul worked for H.R. Fabrication. It was there they had their third child, Samantha. In 1980 they moved to Elkhart, Ind. where he worked for Elkhart Bridge and Iron and had their son, John.

In 1982 they moved back to Maine where Paul worked for Prescott Metal and then Bath Iron Works. In 1983 they had their last child, Brandy. Paul’s second marriage to his wife of 32 years, Norma Sproul, brought the addition of two children, Carl and William.

Norma and Paul moved to Virginia Beach in 1990 where he worked for Globe Iron until moving back to Maine in 1997. Paul worked for Precision Welding and Fabrication in Westbrook until 2012. Paul then started his own business, which he continued until shortly before his passing. Paul enjoyed his work, and the relationships he made over his career.

Norma supported Paul with her sweet affection, love, and incredible cooking that he loved so much. Paul was happiest at home in Maine where he enjoyed fishing, hunting and his family. He grew up working in the woods with his father and loved telling stories of hunting that were always entertaining. Paul continued that hunting tradition creating stories and worthy experiences with his children.

Paul often could be found around home cutting trees that he would mill into lumber for projects not yet known. He just enjoyed being outdoors and the smell of fresh sawn wood. When Paul was relaxing he enjoyed NASCAR racing and his well kept secrets, Lifetime movies and being a Buffalo Bills fan. Paul was a humble man who put everyone’s needs before his own.

Paul was diagnosed with Rheumatoid Arthritis when he was 17. At that time little was known about the disease or treatment. He was told he would never walk. When he went into remission he began walking and never stopped. Even with his hands and feet severely affected by the disease, he never stopped doing everything he wanted and he seldom complained. His strength was admired by many. Paul enjoyed family gatherings, seeing his children succeed, and his grandchildren grow. He will be missed by them all.

Paul is predeceased by his father, Buster Sproul: his mother, Lila Gifford Sproul; sister, Susan Sewell; and brother-in-law, Eugene Blanc.

Paul is survived by his wife, Norma Sproul, of Round Pond; sisters, Margret Sproul and husband, Randy Wade, of Edgecomb, Martha Blanc, of Walpole, and Amy Bissenger and husband, Deryal of Bath; his children, Paul Sproul and wife Jessica, of Waldoboro, Kathy Kordics and husband, Gabe, of Tennessee, Samantha Sproul, of Portland, John Sproul and wife, Lindsey, of Round Pond, Brandy Sproul, of Topsham, Carl Hanna, of Round Pond, and William Hanna, of New Hampshire; grandchildren, Devon Sproul, Richard Sproul, Arianna Sproul, Lucien Martin, Poppy Martin, Colin Sproul, Olivia Sproul, and Finnigan De Garmo; great-grandchild, Brentley Sproul; along with many nieces and nephews.

There will be a celebration of his life to remember Paul in the spring. Date still to come.

