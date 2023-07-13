Paul Martin Cheney, 67, of Newcastle passed away unexpectedly July 11, 2023 in Freeport, Ill. after a struggle with depression.

He was born Aug. 10, 1955 to JoAnn (Buckler) & Calvin Cheney, of Pittston. Paul graduated from Gardiner Area High School in 1974. After high school he worked for a few years at Bath Iron Works in Bath. He would then work for Charlie Erskine as a farm hand in Newcastle where he would be introduced to his wife, Tammy Chase. He would go on to work at Hunt Brother’s Lumber in Wiscasset.

Paul took photos for the Wiscasset Speedway in the early ’80s as a hobby. He also found his way back to Bath Iron Works, this time in East Brunswick as a sandblaster until he got hurt in 2004.

Paul was an avid hunter and loved anything outdoors including fishing, kayaking, hiking, and biking. He loved walking in the woods looking for shed deer antlers, any time of year, and had quite the collection.

Paul and Tammy divorced in 2020 after being married for 40 years and in 2022 Paul moved first to Iowa and then Illinois with his girlfriend.

Paul was predeceased by his parents, JoAnn & Calvin Cheney; brother, John Cheney; and sister, Linda Pinkham.

Paul is survived by his children, Joshua Cheney and wife, Jennifer, of El Cajon, Calif. and daughter, Sylviann (Cheney) Ward and husband, Steven, of Newcastle; granddaughter, Ava Ward, of Newcastle; and soon to be born granddaughter, Lily Cheney, of El Cajon, Calif.

At Paul’s request there will be no service and his ashes will be spread privately on the family property in Newcastle.

Care is entrusted to Walker Mortuary Ltd. in Freeport, Ill. Condolences may be shared at walkermortuary.com.

