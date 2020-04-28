Paul R. Baldwin, 83, of Nobleboro, passed away unexpectedly on the afternoon of April 13, 2020 at the LincolnHealth – Miles Campus in Damariscotta. Born in Nobleboro on April 30, 1936, he was the son of Earl Sr. and Ruth (Hildebrandt) Baldwin.

Paul grew up in Nobleboro, lived there most of his life, and attended schools in Nobleboro and graduated from Lincoln Academy in Newcastle.

He started working at the Vannah Farm in Nobleboro, and then worked for many years for Hatch Well Drillers. He eventually began his own business, Paul’s Auto Electric in Nobleboro.

Paul enjoyed fishing, was an antique collector, enjoyed NASCAR, and loved passing on years of history and mechanical knowledge to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda of Nobleboro; twin sons, Andrew Paul Baldwin and Anthony Paul Baldwin of Nobleboro; daughters, Heidi Ann Harvey of San Antonio, Texas, and Brenda Jean Williamson of Windsor; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

At his request, there will not be a public service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Nobleboro Historical Society, 293 East Neck Road, Nobleboro, ME 04555.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting StrongHancock.com.

