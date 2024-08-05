A celebration of life for Paul Stephen Bryant, who passed away on April 7, 2024, will be held from 1-4 p.m., with a time of sharing at 1:30 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024 at the Riverside Boat Company, on Liberty Street in Newcastle. Parking, and a complimentary shuttle, will be available at The Lincoln Home on River Road, with overflow parking at the Second Congregational Church on Main Street, in Newcastle.

Gifts in Paul’s memory may be made to either the Newcastle Fire Company, 86 River Road, Newcastle, ME 04553; or to CHIP, Inc., P.O. Box 6, Newcastle, ME 04553.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

