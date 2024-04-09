Paul Stephen Bryant passed away on the evening of April 7, 2024, at Cove’s Edge in Damariscotta. Born on Aug. 12, 1943, to Creston and Kathlyn (Higgins) Bryant, Paul grew up in Newcastle. He built a house next door, where he raised his family and worked “down the hill” at Riverside Boat Co., a family business started by his father in 1946.

A lucky man, Paul was able to live his dream. At age 5, his father gave him his first sailing dinghy. From there, Paul’s passion for the boatyard and sailing only grew. Of the many boats Paul built, five were for personal use (all named “Hoot Mon”) and in three of them, Paul won numerous sailing races in Christmas Cove, Friendship, and Monhegan.

Paul poured his heart and soul into every aspect of the boatyard: building a number of boats designed by his father and himself; repairing and maintaining hundreds of others – mostly wooden classics; sawing wood off his woodlot on his own sawmill; and forever coaxing his workhorse ’34 truck into another year of moving boats. An endlessly clever man, Paul could figure out how to fix or move almost anything with just a wedge, blocking, and several pieces of line. Many flocked to his boatyard for advice, a choice piece of wood, a look at how life used to be, or just to share a good boat story.

Outside of the boatyard, Paul filled his life by serving his community and country by giving six years to the Coast Guard Reserves, 20 years to the Newcastle Fire Co. with 15 years as chief, and 50 years spent as harbor master. He was a lifelong member of the Second Congregational Church. Despite the long days of hard work, Paul had a quick and broad smile for everyone. He loved his life in Newcastle and it showed.

In his final days, Paul was surrounded by his loving family and friends. He graced them with his trademark smiles, good humor, and gentle kindness. He was comfortable, content, and sweet.

He will be reuniting with his late parents; sister, Louise; and first wife, Katie (Thorpe).

Survivors include his wife, Linda (Hargan); son, Nathaniel with wife, Promis, and son, Jasper; son, Jonathan with wife, Melissa; daughter, Patience; and stepson, Graham Walton.

The family is grateful for the loving care shown to Paul in his final days. We thank the staffs of LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus’ med-surg team, Cove’s Edge, and Beacon Hospice.

A private graveside service will be conducted for his family. A celebration of Paul’s life will be held this summer, and will be announced at a later date. Gifts in Paul’s memory may be made to either the Newcastle Fire Company, 86 River Road, Newcastle, ME 04553; or to Community Housing Improvement Project, P.O. Box 6, Newcastle, ME 04553.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

