Paula A. Foster, 91, of Bristol, and Venice, Fla., died peacefully at home on March 31, surrounded by family after a recent decline in health.

She leaves behind her husband, William “Bill” A. Foster. They were married on March 30, 1951, in Somerville, Mass., and celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary at home the day before she died.

Paula was born on July 23, 1931, in Somerville, where she attended grade school and high school; she spent summers in Maine in towns including Richmond and Bristol. She studied vocal music at the New England Conservatory of Music, and she met her husband on a Boston University Band trip.

After getting married and having children, Paula and Bill spent their summers in Maine, where she was a regular visitor to Pemaquid Beach. The family moved to Maine in February 1976 when they purchased the Pioneer Motel & Antique Barn in Edgecomb.

Paula participated in Bristol Footlighter shows, and as a member of the Bristol Congregational Church, she was a featured soloist in its Summer Concert Series. She enjoyed antiquing, yard sales, and volunteering at Miles Memorial Hospital League and the Bristol Congregational Church thrift shop.

Paula and Bill were snowbirds for 35 years in Venice, Fla. She was a past president and board member at Japanese Gardens and was active in Red Hat Society, Happy Tappers, and many social gatherings at the park.

She is survived by her husband, William A. Foster; daughters, Linda F. Blomquist and husband, Phil, of Bristol, and Shari F. Cunningham and husband, Paul, of Round Pond; sons, Bradley H. Foster and wife, Sherry, of Venice, Fla., David A. Foster and wife, Linda, of Boothbay Harbor, and Kenneth N. Foster and wife, Susan, of Jefferson.

Paula is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was the matriarch of the family and will be sorely missed.

Donations in Paula’s honor can be made to Caring for Kids, P.O. Box 412, New Harbor, ME, 04554.

