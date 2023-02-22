Paula Anne Nichols, 70, of New Harbor, died on Sunday evening, Feb. 19, 2023 at her home. She was born Oct. 26, 1952 in Taunton, Mass., a daughter of the late Maurice and Joyce (Belanger) Boucher.

She was a graduate of Taunton High School, a member of the class of 1971, and Bristol/Plymouth Vocational School in 1980. She worked as a nurse at St. Luke’s Hospital in Middleboro, Mass., and later at Morton Hospital in Taunton. Paula enjoyed creating oil paintings and quilts, and she was a great lover of cats.

Paula is survived by her husband of 25 years, Francis J. Nichols, of New Harbor; a son, David A. Boucher and his wife, Kristina M., of Newcastle; a granddaughter, Adeline M.; a sister, Karin Donahue, of Florida, a brother, David M. Boucher, of Edgecomb, and a sister, Deborah Brazil, of New Harbor.

Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for a time of visitation 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023 at Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, at 612 Main St. in Damariscotta. A private graveside service will be held in the spring at the convenience of her family. Interment will be in the New Harbor Cemetery.

Should friends so desire, donations may be made in Paula’s memory to Midcoast Humane, 5 Industrial Parkway, Brunswick, ME 04011.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

