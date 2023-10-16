Paula Christine Goddard went to be with her lord and savior on Oct. 13, 2023, at the age of 77.

She was born the daughter of Bernard and Paula Goddard in New York.

She graduated from Oxford Hills High School, from Houghton College, and got her master’s at the State University of New York Brockport.

She taught at Christian schools in Florida, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and came to Coastal Christian School in Waldoboro and taught there for 37 years until she passed away.

She is survived by her Coastal Christian family; her South Hope Community Church family; lots of friends; and by hundreds of students whose lives she touched.

There will be a funeral service on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 at 10 a.m. at the South Hope Community Church, 142 Main St., in Hope, and a committal service at the Clough Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. in Lewiston following the funeral service.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, visit Paula’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

