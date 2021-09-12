Paula E. Bartlett, of Groton, Conn., passed away peacefully on Sept. 6, 2021. She was born in Brookline, Mass. on Nov. 17, 1941. She grew up in Standish.

Paula received a master’s in education from the Gorham State Teachers College in Gorham, and pursued a career in elementary education in Maine. Shortly after graduation, she met and fell in love with the late Robert S. Bartlett of Damariscotta. They were married Dec21, 1968.

She leaves behind her two daughters, Mary Green of Ledyard, Conn. and Cynthia Johnson of Uncasville, Conn.; a sister, Elizabeth Libby of Massachusetts; and her niece, Allison. Also, her five grandchildren, Cristy Jones, Ariel Perez, Eliesha Johnson, Harry Johnson and Haven Driscoll; and three great-grandchildren, Bradyn, Elexia, and Avalon.

Paula, also known as Nana, loved her family with all her heart. She was the woman that would love you regardless of where you came from, and would talk to you like she has always known you. She enjoyed baking, spending time with loved ones, and going to church.

A graveside service was held Sept. 10 at the Bartlett/Jones Cemetery on the Bunkerhill Road in Newcastle. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12, at the Groton Church of Christ in Connecticut.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

