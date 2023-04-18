A graveside service for Paula Nichols, who passed away on Feb. 19, 2023, will be held at 10 a.m., on Monday, April 24, at the New Harbor Cemetery in New Harbor.

Should friends so desire, donations may be made in Paula’s memory to Midcoast Humane at 5 Industrial Parkway, Brunswick, ME 04011.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home at 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

