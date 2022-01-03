Paula T. Stillings, 55, of Damariscotta, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. She is survived by her children, Olivia, Audrey, and Vincent Harper. She is also survived by her mother, Lois Stillings; six sisters, Catheryn Schweiger and her husband, Clifford; Amilyn Stillings; Tina Jarvis and her husband, William; Stacy Stillings, Leslie Stillings, and Melissa Stillings and her partner, Jeff Lemont; along with six nieces and nephews and a grand-nephew. She is predeceased by her father, Robert Stillings. Her sister, Cynthia Stillings, passed away on Jan. 1, 2022.

Paula loved gardening and truly had a green thumb; her plants were always beautiful and healthy. Her biggest passions were flowers and the great outdoors. She also loved keeping fish and had several different types of aquariums over the years. She was smart and funny with a wonderful, dry sense of humor. Paula liked helping others, whether it was veterans, nursing home residents, home-bound elderly or just someone needing a haircut. She was fun to be around and will be greatly missed.

Services will be held in the spring and will be announced at a later date.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

