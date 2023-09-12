Pauline Audra Banks Mann passed away on Sept. 3, 2023 in Massachusetts. Polly was the child of Carrie (Stickney) Banks and Willis A. Banks Sr. Her younger years were spent on the same small farm in Searsmont where she was born. During WWII the family moved to Damariscotta so her father could work in the war effort. They then relocated to Belfast where she finished school.

Polly had an adventurous spirit and lived in Manhattan and San Francisco before settling in North Attleboro, Mass. in 1965 with her beloved Boston Terrier, Bunky. She worked at Automatic Machine Products in Attleboro for 20 years where Polly made friends that became a lifelong second family. Never one to sit still, after retirement Polly worked part-time at Blockbuster Video in North Attleboro for 12 years.

She enjoyed being with her family and friends, New England Patriots games at the stadium, travel, puzzles, and Boston Terriers. As one friend put it, “No matter what was thrown at her, she responded with a positive outlook and never complained.”

Besides her parents, Polly was predeceased by her siblings, Willis Banks Jr., Shirley Waltz, and Phyllis Lockwood; her niece, Kim DeSalvo Zaarour; and her former husband, William Mann.

She is survived by her nieces, Denise Morang, Brenda Banks-Tirone, and Debra Benner; and nephews, Perry Waltz, Scott Waltz, and John DeSalvo Jr., and their families.

Polly will be laid to rest privately in the Hillside Cemetery in Damariscotta, later in the fall.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

