Pauline E. Prior Studley, 94, passed away on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, while at the Sussman House in Rockland for the terminally ill, where she received excellent care. She passed away with her loving granddaughter Sherry Hall of Windsor at her bedside.

Pauline was born on July 6, 1929 in Bremen. She married Lawrence Studley, and together, they had four sons and two daughters. Pauline is survived by her son, Robert Studley and his wife Cecile of Sidney; daughters, Sheila Bosworth of Warren, and Janet Dinsmore and husband Mel of Georgia; daughter-in-law, Sharon Studley (wife of Phillip Studley); and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her husband, Lawrence Studley; sonsm Lawrence Jr., Gary, and Phillip Studley; brother, Kenneth Prior; sisters, Lucille Palino and Gertrude Young; and a very special grandson, Bobby Studley, Jr. of Sidney.

We would like to thank her two very special friends Barbara and Diane of the Rocky Coast House, who helped her tremendously.

She will be buried at Maine Veteran Cemetery in Augusta with her husband Lawrence at a later date.

