Peggy A. Thiboutot, 76, of Cape Coral, Fla., formerly of Topsham, passed away at home on July 25, 2023, after a battle with cancer, surrounded by her husband Octave, son Darren Sr., and grandson Darren Jr.

She was the daughter of Paul and Isabelle DeHahn, and graduated from Brunswick High School in 1964. She worked at Grand City, Midcoast Federal Credit Union, and as a professional artist among other trades.

She was the definition of selfless, putting others before herself, and never taking anything in this life for granted. She took pride in her family, faithfully said her rosaries every day, and lived life to the fullest.

Peggy was preceded by her parents; brothers, Paul, Richard, Henry, Lawrence “Jim”; sisters, Paulette, Rose, Linda, Margaret K., and Betty Jean.

Survived by her sister, Helen; her brothers, Bobby and Ralph; husband, Octave; son, Darren Sr.; daughter, Julie; grandsons, Darren Jr., Brandon, Caleb, and Jared.

She had an infectious smile, warm glow, and soft spoken voice. When you think of two words to describe a saint, those words would be Peggy Thiboutot.

