Penelope Jeann Moran, 68, died Dec. 23, 2025 at MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital in Damariscotta with her daughter, Michelle, holding her hand as she passed. Penelope was born June 24, 1957 in Taunton, Mass. to LaRoy Ernest Stearns and Barbara May Townsend Stearns. Penelope grew up in Norton, Mass. and attended Norton High School. She met Richard Moran while he was stationed in Boston and got married. She lived in many places over the years including Sturgeon Bay, Wisc., Saco, Ketchikan, Alaska, Waldoboro, and lastly Nobleboro.

Penelope worked in several retail positions over the years. She also worked in special education and as a lunch worker at the Miller School in Waldoboro. Penelope was well known as a loving, caring, and thoughtful person who especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed arts and crafts, coloring, watching TV, cooking, and baking cookies for her family and friends.

She was predeceased by her parents; and infant sister, Amber Stearns.

She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Corbin and her husband, Caleb, of Waldoboro; son, Jeffrey Moran and his wife, Cortney, of Waldoboro; former husband, Richard Moran, of Waldoboro; sisters, Lucinda Steffy, of Florida, and Pamela Bennett, of Massachusetts; brothers, LaRoy Stearns, of Massachusetts, and James Stearns, of North Carolina; and grandchildren, Natalie Friel, Donovan Moran Dare, Courtney Friel, Jacob Friel, Ivan Moran, Marielle Dare, and Sage Moran.

Penelope is also survived by Cassandra Walczyk Dare, who she considered as a daughter.

A private gathering for the family will held at the North Waldoboro Nazarene Church.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

