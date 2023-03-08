Penelope “Penny” Doan, 81, of New Harbor, died unexpectedly on the afternoon of Feb. 26, 2023. She was born in Laconia, N.H., to Ernestine Elizabeth Crone and Daniel Doan. Penny graduated from Laconia High School, attended Lake Erie College, and graduated from Vermont College with a degree in landscape design. She lived in Central and Midcoast Maine.

Penny had the greenest of green thumbs. She owned a houseplant shop, Highland Gardens, in Hampden, and later grew nursery stock for her landscaping business on Dahlia Farm Road in Newburgh. She designed, installed, and maintained cottage gardens and commercial landscapes. Penny’s photographs, designs, and articles were published in popular gardening magazines. She leaves an exuberant and eclectic flower garden.

Penny’s second career was massage therapy. For many winters, she took her table “on the road” in a big RV towing her PT Cruiser, accompanied by her dog and cat. She spent several winters living and working in St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Penny was an AA member, sober for 46 years, one day at a time.

With a quick wit and a bright laugh, Penny had the gift of making friends. She was a generous listener with a strong sense of justice. She had many friends and neighbors whose love and support added years to her life and joy to her days.

Penny is survived by her sister, Ruth Doan MacDougall, of Center Sandwich, N.H.; her daughter, Thane Joyal and son-in-law, James Gibbs, of Syracuse, N.Y.; her grandson, Hamish Gibbs, of London, U.K.; her stepmother, Marjorie Doan, of Whitefield, N.H.; and her beloved 15-year-old Bichon Frise, Paris.

Please celebrate Penny by having a cookie, watching a tennis match, propagating a houseplant, or planting a garden.

Donations in Penny’s memory may be sent to the Landmark Heritage Land Trust, P.O. Box 105, Dixmont, ME 04932; or Midcoast Humane, 5 Industrial Parkway, Brunswick, ME 04011.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

